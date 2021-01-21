KWU's Alpha Chi Chapter Earns National Honor

Kansas Wesleyan University’s chapter of the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society has been named a Star Chapter, one of the organization’s top honors. KWU is one of just 20 chapters in the United States to be so honored, and the only such chapter in Kansas.

The award honors chapters for meeting several criteria: inducting members locally, registering at least one faculty member and one student to attend the annual convention, having at least one student registered to present on the convention program, nominating at least one student for a national Alpha Chi fellowship or scholarship and sponsoring at least one on-campus program in promotion of scholarship.

This marks the third consecutive year on record that KWU’s chapter has been the only one in Kansas to earn Star Chapter honors.

“This is a great honor for our chapter to continue our track record for earning Star Chapter status,” said Dr. Steve Hoekstra, faculty sponsor. “I’m extremely proud of the work that our students put in this year to continue to make Alpha Chi membership a rewarding experience, especially with the extra challenges the COVID pivot to remote learning and virtual conferences presented.”

For more information on the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society, please visit alphachihonor.org.