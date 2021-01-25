Houk Named Director of Recruitment and Alumni and Parent Engagement

Kansas Wesleyan University has named alumna Claire Houk (Massey) ’17 Director of Recruitment and Director of Alumni and Parent Engagement, effective immediately.

Houk ’17 enters her new role following several months as the Associate Director of Admissions. In her new position, she will assist with strategy regarding recruitment and admissions processes, as well as helping to manage the day-to-day processes in the admissions office. In addition, she will take the lead on many campus events, both virtual and on-ground when possible, and will manage communications to alumni and parents.

“This position is an excellent fit for Claire,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of Advancement, Admissions and Marketing. “She has excelled in her role within admissions and was a key driver in our increased enrollment in the fall. I expect that, moving forward, she will continue to perform at a high level and bring new ideas and vision to this position.”

Houk graduated from KWU in 2017, when she was the recipient of the Professor Fran Jabara Leadership Award. While a student, she competed on the women’s golf team, sang in the Philharmonic Choir and Wesleyan Chorale and was a member of the award-winning Alpha Chi honor society. She is currently enrolled in KWU’s MBA program.

“I’m excited to take on this new position,” said Houk. “As a Kansas Wesleyan alumna myself, it will be a pleasure to help foster relationships between fellow KWU graduates. I look forward to seeing the Coyote Pack continue to develop!”