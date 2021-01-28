KWU's Multicultural Student Affairs Association to Present Black History Month Events

Kansas Wesleyan has announced a slate of on-campus events in February to honor Black History Month. The events will be sponsored by KWU’s Multicultural Student Affairs Association.

“We’re excited about the events we have coming up in February,” said Dr. Allen Smith, KWU’s director of diversity and student success. “From a dinner, to a movie night, to a fashion show, we will encompass a wide spectrum of events this month. We look forward to getting things started with our formal program Feb. 5.”

The schedule of events gets started Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. with a special Black History Month program. Dr. Trent Davis, city commissioner, will be the evening’s guest speaker and remarks will also be made by Kenya Cox, the president of the Kansas NAACP.

A movie night (Feb. 12), fashion show (Feb. 19) and dinner (Feb. 26) follow later in the month.

A special Black History Month video, produced by Franco Rivas ’15, is set to premiere on the university’s social media during February as well.

“While we hope our students enjoy these events,” Smith said, “What we truly want is for everyone to remember is that Black history is still being written. Each and every one of us, right now, has the power to influence the racial climate in our community. We hope our students are encouraged by that reminder, and remember to spread that message out into the world!”

The events will be open to on-campus participants only. Social distancing and the wearing of face coverings will be strictly enforced, as is the case throughout campus.

Pictured: Shingirai Chingaya, senior Nursing student and President, Multicultural Student Affairs Association.