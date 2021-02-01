Wright's Work Currently Featured in Wichita

Lori Wright, Kansas Wesleyan University’s associate professor of Art, puts her fascination with human identity on display in her newest art exhibit, “More Than a Glance.” Featured at CityArts in Wichita, located at 344 N. Mead, her work exploring the expressiveness of human eyes is currently available for observation through Feb. 11.

The exhibit is a culmination of three years of work. Though Wright’s pieces range widely in size and medium, each one focuses solely on the human eye.

“I feel eyes are so powerful,” Wright said. “They offer such deep insight into a person.”

In turn, she began to explore how eyes act as an extension of body language. One concept she utilized, called the Rayid model of iridology, explored unique markings in the iris of the eye. These markings can be linked to behavioral traits — a concept that thrilled Wright.

“Since graduate school I have always been fascinated with identity as a theme throughout my work,” Wright said. “This series is no different, I am simply using the human eye to convey the true essences behind one’s identity.”

Her studies didn’t stop at this exploration of identity and narrative, however.

“I did a photographic series simply to show the diversity in shape, appearance and pattern of the eye,” Wright said. “I view the photographs and the small round oil paintings as studies to understand the eye more clearly.”

Despite the difference in medium, each piece is unified through Wright’s use of expression.

Wright began her career at Kansas Wesleyan University in 2008, where she teaches a variety of courses in multiple mediums. This is her second exhibit at CityArt, though her art has been presented in five other states, with her portfolio comprising 20 years of work.

“More Than a Glance” runs through Feb. 11, at CityArts. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. In addition to being viewable in person, “More Than a Glance” is available online at https://www.wichita.gov/CityArts/Pages/WrightLori.aspx.

Story by Skylar Nelson