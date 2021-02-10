Nursing Education Center Virtual Dedication Set for February 19

The newest addition to the flourishing Kansas Wesleyan University campus, the Nursing Education Center, will be dedicated Friday, Feb. 19 with a special virtual ceremony. The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. and can be viewed at http://portal.stretchinternet.com/kwu.

KWU administration and faculty, led by President Dr. Matt Thompson, will speak briefly and will be joined by the President of Salina Regional Health Center, Joel Phelps. The video presentation will include an in-depth tour of the facility, the first such tour available to members of the general public.

The Kansas Wesleyan University Nursing Education Center is the first new, on-campus building dedicated solely to academics in over 50 years. The $5 million facility has been named a Center of Excellence by Laerdal, makers of Nursing simulation equipment, and it provides the latest technology throughout.

Classes began in the new facility Jan. 12.

Please note that due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be an in-person, open to the public portion of the dedication ceremony at this time.