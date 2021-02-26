KWU Music to Open Spring Season With Pair of Concerts

Kansas Wesleyan will begin its 2021 concert season with a pair of events next week in Sams Chapel, a choir concert and a performance by the KWU Wind Ensemble and String Orchestra. The choir concert is set for Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m., while the Wind Ensemble and String Orchestra will perform Thursday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Both events will be streamed live and free of charge, with the choir concert accessible here and the Wind Ensemble/String Orchestra event viewable at this link.

The concerts will be open to students, faculty and staff, with parents of performing students allowed to attend on a case-by-case basis. Screening will be conducted at the door and social distancing will be strictly enforced during the seating process. At this time, the events are not open to the public.