KWU Music to Host President's Concert Friday

Kansas Wesleyan's Department of Music resumes its spring schedule Friday, when every KWU ensemble and vocal group takes to the stage for the President's Concert. The event gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

The event will be streamed live and free of charge, and is accessible at this link.

The concert will be open to students, faculty and staff, with parents of performing students allowed to attend on a case-by-case basis. Screening will be conducted at the door and social distancing will be strictly enforced during the seating process. At this time, the event is not open to the public.