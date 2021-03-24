Kansas State Board of Nursing Moves KWU to Full Approval

Kansas Wesleyan University’s Nursing program has been moved to full approval by the Kansas State Board of Nursing (KSBN), following a vote taken by the Board Wednesday morning, March 24. The vote, which is effective through 2023, gives KWU’s program full accreditation and approval, without conditions, from all necessary governing bodies effective immediately.

“Wednesday’s vote completed a journey that has lasted seven years,” said Janeane Houchin, KWU’s Director of Nursing Education. “The faith that so many have shown in this program was rewarded once again today. We are so thankful for the community-wide support, hard work and investment that has helped us get to this point. The future is incredibly bright for our program!”

KWU’s Nursing program has been accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) since April of 2018. The program’s $5 million Nursing Education Center opened in January.

For more information on KWU Nursing, please visit www.kwu.edu/nursing.