KWU Announces Winner of Inaugural Dr. Rebecca Chopp Scholarship Competition

Kansas Wesleyan University has announced Katelin Keough, a transfer from Hesston College, as the winner of the first Dr. Rebecca Chopp Scholarship Competition, contested virtually in early March.

Keough (Albany, Ore.) intends to major in Communications and will join KWU this fall.

“We are so excited to launch the Chopp Scholarship Competition,” said Ken Oliver, KWU vice president of Advancement, Admissions and Marketing. “This is a great way to recognize the unique situations that transfer students experience. We had a great group of applicants for the scholarship, and while we hope many join the KWU family, Katelin distinguished herself throughout the process. We couldn’t be happier to have her join us this fall.”

The Dr. Rebecca Chopp Scholarship Competition honors the 1974 KWU alumna who went on to time as a dean at Yale, the provost of Emory University and the president of both Swarthmore College and Colgate. She would go on to serve as the first female chancellor at the University of Denver, where she served until 2019. Chopp remains DU’s Chancellor Emerita.