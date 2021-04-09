Newest Edition of KWU NewsDesk Honors Alumni’s Donation

The latest edition of KWU Student Media’s flagship program, NewsDesk, honors a significant monetary donation from alumni Gus ’14 and Hannah ’16 Applequist. A portion of the gift is dedicated to the KWU Communications department and will be used to provide significant technological upgrades in media production equipment.

"I’m extremely proud of the ability for these students to recognize what an impact this gift will mean for them as our program moves forward and continues to grow," said Paul Green, fine arts media production manager. The students have been given agency in researching and determining what avenues to explore as we decide how best to invest this gift in the future. Being able to work side-by-side with me in planning the direction of our program has been an extremely motivating and unique opportunity for them to invest in not just their own academic careers, but in their futures as well."

Gus Applequist is the founder of Fili Creative, one of the area’s leading audio/visual production companies.

To watch the special edition of NewsDesk, please visit this link.