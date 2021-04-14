KWU Theatre Returns to the Stage Friday

The latest production from KWU Theatre, "Little Shop of Horrors", will be performed this week in Fitzpatrick Auditorium. Opening night is Friday at 7:30 p.m., with performances Saturday (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.) to follow.

Seating is extremely limited, and is primarily restricted to KWU students, faculty and staff, as well as parents and family members of the performers. At this time, the performances are not open to the general public.

All attendees must abide by KWU’s COVID-19 protocols, including appropriate social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. Please contact Michelle Dolan in the Advancement Office, prior to Friday at 4 p.m., to reserve your seat. Seating will be first-come, first-serve after that time, but both walk-up and reserved seating will be required to observe all protocols and instructions.

A showing of the play will be streamed online at a future date yet to be determined.

Credits for "Little Shop of Horrors" are available here.