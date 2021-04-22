KWU Announces Partnership with Kansas State University Air Force ROTC

Kansas Wesleyan announced an agreement with Kansas State University’s Air Force ROTC on Thursday, which will allow accepted KWU students to fully participate in all KSU Air Force ROTC (AFROTC) activities beginning Fall 2021. Cadre members from KSU’s Manhattan-based detachment, AFROTC 270, will be on campus at KWU beginning in late April.

“Here at Kansas Wesleyan, we talk a lot about the concept of multiple opportunities and different paths coming together,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU President. “We call that The Power of AND. Whether it’s the joining together of service and learning, the coming together of different backgrounds or current activities joining with future goals, the idea of multiple people or ideas becoming one unit encompasses much of the Kansas Wesleyan experience. ROTC programs often involve a similar mindset. That could include leadership experience joining with future plans, or different beliefs and backgrounds coming together as one body. Because of that similar mindset, however, we believe that being a part of an Air Force ROTC program is a great extension of who we are as a university. We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to our students!”

In order to participate in the program, KWU students will need to be enrolled full-time, maintain a minimum GPA and meet specified physical fitness standards. While four-year ROTC scholarships are available, cadets do not incur a commitment to serve in the U.S. Air Force until either that scholarship begins or they start classes their junior year.

“The cadre and cadets of the 270th Cadet Wing at Kansas State University is excited to welcome Kansas Wesleyan University to the team,” said Lt. Col. Garrett Hogan, detachment commander. “As we integrate Coyotes into our pack of Wildcats we envision a bright future for the detachment, the Air Force and the Space Force. Together, we can truly show the power of AND, well into the 21st century!”

Students will be required to travel to Manhattan once each week for ROTC coursework.