Music Begins Home Stretch of Semester Thursday Night

The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music will begin its home stretch of the Spring semester Thursday evening, when the Wind Ensemble and String Orchestra play in Sams Chapel at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday night's event is the first of four concerts during the remaining weeks of the semester, as the choirs take to the stage Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m. and the Jazz and Percussion Ensembles play their annual show the following Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The annual Pops Concert makes its return May 6 (7:30 p.m.) to round out the semester. All four events will be streamed live and free of charge on the KWU Student Media YouTube page.

All four concerts will be open to students, faculty and staff, with parents of performing students allowed to attend on a case-by-case basis. Screening will be conducted at the door and social distancing will be strictly enforced during the seating process. At this time, these events are not open to the general public.