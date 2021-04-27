Jazz and Percussion Ensembles to Play Tuesday Evening

The Kansas Wesleyan Jazz and Percussion Ensembles, led by Steve Lueth and Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductee Dean Kranzler respectively, will play their annual show Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The event will be streamed live and free of charge on the KWU Student Media YouTube page.

All four concerts will be open to students, faculty and staff, with parents of performing students allowed to attend on a case-by-case basis. Screening will be conducted at the door and social distancing will be strictly enforced during the seating process. At this time, these events are not open to the general public.