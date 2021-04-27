KWU Yearbook Takes Silver at Kansas Collegiate Media Awards

Kansas Wesleyan’s 2020 yearbook, The Coyote, earned a silver rating at this year’s Kansas Collegiate Media Awards, according to information released earlier this month.

KWU earned the result in the Overall Yearbook category, where it shared the silver rating with Washburn and Emporia State. Wichita State, Baker and Kansas State were among the other schools entered in various categories.

For more information on Kansas Collegiate Media, visit kansasmedia.wordpress.com.