KWU's Production of "Little Shop of Horrors" to Stream Sunday Night for Free

Looking for a special event this weekend, or just something to pass the time Sunday night? Join us for a special streaming event, the playing of KWU’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” on Sunday, May 2 at 7 p.m. While the event would normally have a small cost, this showing is free, so anyone who wants to can see this great production!

To stream the event Sunday, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/52392 and select “Buy Stream” (listed on Sunday). Follow the prompts from there! It’s that easy. If you encounter any issues, select “schedule a call” on the ShowTix4U web site. That option is located in the lower right-hand corner, among other places. From there, click “patron services” and you’re on your way! Please note that the production cannot be paused or rewound, so make sure you join us on time!

Special thanks to Paul Green, student media production manager, for his production work, as well as media work study students Hunter Pane and Abby Wray.

Credits

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS was originally directed by Howard Ashman with musical staging by Edie Cowan.

Originally Produced by WPA Theatre (Kyle Renick, Producing Director); Originally produced at the Orpheum Theatre, New York City by WPA Theatre, David Geffen, Cameron Mackintosh and Shubert Organization.

Vocal arrangements by Robert Billig; Orchestrations by Robert Merkin.

Puppet Design by Martin P. Robinson.

Produced by arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI (www.mtishows.com).

STREAMING IS PRESENTED BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT WITH MUSIC THEATRE INTERNATIONAL (MTI) NEW YORK, NY.