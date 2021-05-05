Pops Concert to Take Place Thursday Evening at 7:30 p.m.

The Department of Music will hold its annual Pops Concert Thursday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held in the Student Activities Center and can be seen live and free of charge on the KWU Student Media YouTube channel, accessible here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PNuevPI68k. The event will feature performances, both instrumental and vocal, by KWU's many ensembles, working with fun, easy-to-listen-to music.

While the Pops Concert would traditionally be the final event of the year, an Honors Concert will take place this year on Sunday, May 9 in Sams Chapel at 4 p.m., honoring eight of the top performers in the department this year. That event will not be streamed, but is open to KWU faculty, staff and students.