KWU Earns Recognition from Arbor Day Foundation for Third Consecutive Year

For the third consecutive year, Kansas Wesleyan University has earned honors from the Arbor Day Foundation. KWU was recognized with the Tree Campus Higher Education honor, a recognition formerly known as Tree Campus USA.

KWU planted three new trees on campus on Arbor Day, April 30, to fulfill one of five required standards to maintain the honor. Students, faculty and staff, alongside City of Salina Parks and Forestry staff, planted two redbuds and a shade tree.

Just seven institutions of higher education in campus hold Tree Campus Higher Education recognition. In order to be so recognized, the institution must establish a tree advisory committee, there must be evidence of a campus tree care plan with verified expenditures, the school must be involved in an Arbor Day observance and there must be a service learning project implemented with the purpose of engaging the student body.