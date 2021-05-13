Kansas Wesleyan Announces Summer Hours

SALINA, Kan. - Kansas Wesleyan announced Thursday that it will begin summer hours Monday, May 17, with the university being open 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. These hours will run through Friday, July 30.

The university will be closed on Fridays during this time period, although some offices will be staffed at times. Admissions is one of those, as that office will be staffed 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on all Fridays to allow for campus visitors as needed.

If you have any questions regarding KWU's summer hours, please call (785) 827-5541.