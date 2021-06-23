KWU's O'Connell Named KCAC Athletic Trainer of the Year

Dan O'Connell of Kansas Wesleyan University has been named Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Athletic Trainer of the Year, the conference office announced Monday. O'Connell will be formally recognized in a virtual format later in the summer.

"I am very honored to receive this award," O'Connell said. "In a year where all athletic trainers played an important role, I am honored to be voted, by my peers, to be KCAC Athletic Trainer of the Year."

"Kansas Wesleyan would not have been as successful as it was in 2020-21 without Dan O'Connell," Steve Wilson, director of athletics at Kansas Wesleyan, said. "KWU played 93 percent of its scheduled games, and that doesn't happen without structure. So much of that structure came from Dan's expertise and guidance. His leadership was incredibly important, but it went past athletics. He was a critical resource for the entire campus, and he managed so many aspects of the pandemic with professionalism, all while continuing to exceed expectations treating our student-athletes. Dan, thank you for all you do, and congratulations. You are so deserving!"

