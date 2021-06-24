Monson Awarded KICF’s Maud Wyatt Scholarship

The Kansas Independent College Foundation (KICF) announced its annual Maud Wyatt Scholarship recipients earlier this week. Kansas Wesleyan’s Emily Monson was one of the 20 students honored.

“I am so thankful to have received this scholarship,” said Monson. “Going to Kansas Wesleyan has taught me so much, and I am looking forward to taking the knowledge I’ve gained here into my future career as a graphic designer. I couldn’t have made it this far without the support from our faculty and staff here at KWU.”

Monson (Cheney, Kan.), a rising senior, is among the most active students at KWU. She is a standout on the volleyball team, where she earned American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Region honors this past season. She was also named the KCAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Off the court, she holds a 4.0 GPA in Graphic Design. 2021-22 will be her second straight year as the treasurer of the Student Government Association. Monson is also a member of the DECA program, where she was a national finalist this past year. Finally, she is also involved in Alpha Chi, the mentor program, the business student advisory board, and she will serve as an RA this year as well.

KICF awards up to 20 individual scholarships, one for a student at each member institution. The recipients are all full-time, degree-seeking students on the cusp of graduation who have demonstrated excellence in academics, character and integrity, and a commitment to the value of a private college education in Kansas. These students lifted the spirit of their respective communities while also maintaining GPAs of 3.5 or above.

The scholarship was established in 1995 through the generosity of Maud Wyatt, whose bequest has supported the work of KICF and its institutions since 1961.

ABOUT KICF: Located in Topeka, the Kansas Independent College Foundation is a 501(c)3 that develops and enhances the competitive standing of its 20-member independent, non-profit, regionally accredited, degree-granting colleges and universities and strives to assure opportunity and choice in higher education for all students. For more information on the Foundation, please contact Jesyca Hope at 785-235-9877 or jesyca@kscolleges.org.

Portions of this release were courtesy of the KICF.