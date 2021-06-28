Fine Arts Announces Fall and Winter Schedule of Events

Kansas Wesleyan’s Division of Fine Arts has announced its fall and winter schedule of events, a slate that encompasses some of the best music, theatre and art opportunities in north-central Kansas.

“We are thrilled to resume a traditional events schedule,” said Professor Barbara Marshall Nickell, division chair. “It’s always a pleasure to welcome the community to our wonderful campus, and let them experience the arts and Kansas Wesleyan simultaneously.”

The slate kicks off Aug. 6, when a mixed media presentation by Connie Burket begins at The Gallery in Sams Hall of Fine Arts. The public is welcome to attend and, as always at The Gallery, admission is free.

On Sept. 3, the KWU orchestra and jazz ensembles will play on the Eric Stein stage at the Smoky Hill River Festival. Another special art exhibit, this one the work of Lili Guillen, follows at The Gallery on Sept. 17. Guillen’s work is photography, textiles and mixed media, and will be on display through Oct. 31.

The KWU honors choir festival will be held Sept. 25, and the first on-campus concert of the year sees the orchestra, wind ensemble and jazz ensembles play Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. in Sams Chapel.

Theatre enters the picture on Oct. 14, when the annual fall play opens in Fitzpatrick Auditorium. Showings will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15, and a 2 p.m. showing will take place Oct. 17. Those events mark part of Homecoming and Family Weekend, where the Department of Music will participate in multiple events.

The honors orchestra festival is set for Oct. 30, and a to-be-determined radio drama will take place Oct. 31.

A new display returns to The Gallery on Nov. 5, when a drawing and painting exhibit featuring the work of Kelly Yarbrough is scheduled to premiere. The fall student showcase will take place in the Sams Hall of Fine Arts lobby at the same time.

Nov. 13 sees the honors band festival come to campus, and the Philharmonic Choir visits Belmont Christian Church in Salina on Nov. 21. An acting and dance recital is scheduled for Dec. 1, with a special jazz and percussion ensemble concert to follow the next day (7:30 p.m., Sams Chapel).

One of Salina’s most-beloved holiday traditions, Christmas by Candlelight, will be held Dec. 5.

The December slate wraps up Dec. 11 (7 p.m.) and 12 (4 p.m.), when the Salina Symphony hosts the Wesleyan Chorale at the Stiefel Theatre in downtown Salina.

“I am so proud of our entire division,” said Marshall Nickell. “The past year, filled with COVID-19-related challenges, has been quite difficult for our programs. Our entire university community worked together to overcome them and continue to provide excellent experiences for our students. Now, we hope our community comes out to see the talent those students have in art, music and theatre!”

For the entire KWU fine arts schedule, please visit https://www.kwu.edu/finearts.