KWU Foundation Announces Newest Officers

The Kansas Wesleyan University Foundation (KWUF) announced its officers for the 2021-22 year, a group that includes Robert Meyer ’73 as president.

Meyer, who graduated in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, is an Ameriprise Private Wealth Advisor who lives in Olathe, Kan. He is joined by Steve Scofield ’65 (Belleville, Kan. – vice-chair), Dennis Berndt ’92 (Salina, Kan. – treasurer) and Jan Shirk ’17 (Salina, Kan. – secretary) as officers.

Other KWUF board members for the upcoming year are:

Gus Applequist ’14

Mike Baumberger ’96

Annie Boswell

David Branda ’76

Tom Wilbur

“Our foundation board members possess a tremendous amount of business and financial leadership experience,” said Ken Oliver, KWUF administrator and the university’s vice president for Advancement, Admissions and Marketing. “Their wisdom and insight has made it possible to grow the university’s endowment significantly, to its highest point ever, and therefore support the mission of Kansas Wesleyan. We are fortunate to benefit from this group of dedicated and passionate board members.”

The Kansas Wesleyan Foundation was established to be an auxiliary association for the financial aid and assistance of Kansas Wesleyan University. It operates an endowment of nearly $40 million.