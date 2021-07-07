KWU to Host KSN's Summer Road Trip

Kansas Wesleyan will welcome KSN, the NBC Wichita affiliate, to campus on July 13 for the station's Salina stop during the "Summer Road Trip" event! The event is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. and will last for approximately one hour on the brick walkway in front of Pioneer Hall.

The community is invited to come to campus and see the KSN Stormtracker and meet members of the KSN team. KWU, Imagine Salina and Visit Salina will also be on hand as event sponsors to distribute information about their respective groups and organizations. The entire event is free of charge!

Please note that the event's location is subject to change in the event of inclement weather or other extenuating circumstances.