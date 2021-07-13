KWU Home to KSN's Salina SkyView Camera

Alumni and friends of Kansas Wesleyan have a new opportunity to see the campus, no matter where they are! KSN, NBC's Wichita-area affiliate, recently launched its Salina SkyView camera. The camera, located on top of Peters Science Hall, provides a view of a large portion of campus and the surrounding area. Time-lapse images are also available.

The camera is used regularly on KSN broadcasts and can also be seen at https://www.ksn.com/skyview/salina/.