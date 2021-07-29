Kansas Wesleyan Launches Virtual Tour

Kansas Wesleyan is proud to unveil a click-through, interactive virtual tour of its campus! Produced in conjunction with Mass Interact and with portions available on KWU's Google listing, the tour allows friends, supporters and prospective students to walk through the KWU campus and experience the views at 100 East Claflin Avenue.

To see Kansas Wesleyan's virtual tour, visit https://www.massinteract.com/kansas-wesleyan-university/.

Please note that the tour can be viewed on any device, including phones and tablets.