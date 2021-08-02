KWU to Require Face Coverings at Start of Fall Semester

Kansas Wesleyan announced Monday that it will require face coverings for all individuals in campus buildings for the first two weeks of the fall semester. The requirement will be in place August 4 – August 18 regardless of an individual’s vaccination status, and may be extended if conditions warrant.

“This spring, we created a bubble among our campus community,” said Janeane Houchin, chair of Nursing Education and the KWU COVID-19 task force. “We believe that strategy was successful in limiting the cases we had on campus, and thus, helping to keep our community safe. With the recent increase in variant strains throughout the state, it is important to make sure this bubble exists once again. Our hope is to lift this requirement August 18, but we will be continually evaluating the situation throughout the semester.”

The requirement, much like during the spring, will be enforced in any public area within buildings. Individuals may remove face coverings, if desired, when alone in private offices.