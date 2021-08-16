KWU Shares Recent Marketing Initiatives

If you feel that you’ve seen more of Kansas Wesleyan recently, you’re not wrong.

KWU’s Marketing and Communication team has dedicated much of its energy throughout the past year to boosting the university’s brand exposure throughout Kansas. Efforts have included 13 currently active billboards throughout the state, including three in Wichita, as well as sponsorships with Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Dwight D. Eisenhower International Airport and InTrust Bank Arena, both in Wichita.

Smaller, more locally-based events have also been important to these efforts, including involvement with the Sunflower Festival in Colby, Wilson’s Czech Festival, the Lane Agricultural Fair, the Belleville High Banks and Great Bend Airport’s Airfest. KWU also sponsored numerous Salina-area happenings, including the Tri-Rivers Fair, the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair and multiple events at the Rolling Hills Zoo.

“We accomplish great things every day at Kansas Wesleyan,” said Brad Salois, the university’s director of marketing and communications. “One of the greatest, however, is community involvement. Events and locales throughout Kansas contribute to the culture of our great state and help bring people together. Kansas Wesleyan is thrilled to be a part of that environment and looks forward to new, exciting opportunities in the future.”

Other KWU marketing ventures during the past year have included sponsorship of the Great Bend Bat Cats, a Sunflower Collegiate League baseball team that advanced to the final eight at this year’s National Baseball Congress World Series. KWU is also acting as one of many sponsors of the Smoky Hill River Festival.

Finally, the university has significantly increased its digital marketing efforts throughout the state and has launched its first Spotify campaigns.

“Involvement with events is an important part of our marketing strategy,” said Salois. “Digital marketing and digital audio, however, will help us reach potential students in new and unique ways. Our marketing mix is the best KWU has ever seen, and we look forward to deepening and expanding it even more in the future.”