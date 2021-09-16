Kansas Wesleyan Announces Newest Faculty and Staff

With more than one month gone by in the 2021-22 academic year, Kansas Wesleyan has formally announced its newest faculty and staff members, along with a pair of promotions.

Two new department chairs joined KWU this summer, including the previously announced Dr. James McAllister, who will lead KWU’s Department of Music. In addition, Dr. Michelle Case will head the growing Department of Business and Accounting.

Bernard (Bernie) Botson, former Saline County assistant director of emergency management, comes to KWU as an assistant professor in that discipline, while Lori Brubaker joins the Department of Teacher Education with the same title. Sarah Kingan (Nursing Education), Bridgette Crosson (Nursing Education), Brenna Riley (Biology), Jeroen Nelemans (Graphic Design) and Jonathan Hughes (Sport and Exercise Science) also begin their Kansas Wesleyan careers as assistant professors in their fields.

Tissa Salter joins KWU as an instructor in English, Sureni Wickramasooriya does so as an instructor in Mathematics, Jennifer Moran will serve as a student success coach and Chris Miertschin rounds out the academic additions as the new director of athletic bands.

On the staff side, Brandon Agee and Ryan Cooper joined the admissions staff as counselors, Juli Wilson is the new assistant director of Financial Aid and Irma Diaz is a financial aid specialist.

Finally, two promotions were announced. Ken Oliver has been promoted to the position of vice president of Advancement and University Operations, while Bennington native Skylar Nelson ’21 is now a full-time communications specialist in the Marketing and Communications office.