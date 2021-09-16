KWU Readies for Constitution Day

Preparations are well underway for Kansas Wesleyan's annual celebration of Constitution Day, which will be held on campus Friday, Sept. 17.

The day's recognition will be divided into two parts. From 11 a.m.–1 p.m. in the Student Activities Center, KWU students will be able to view civics-related information, play games and grab Constitution brochures (courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation). Friday evening, a trio of panelists — KWU's Dr. Anita Specht, Mr. Glenn Freeman (a member of the Nebraska Commission on African American Affairs) and longtime attorney Mr. Eliehue Brunson — will discuss the Bill of Rights and its practical applications in today's society. This event will take place at 7 p.m. in Sams Chapel. Students, faculty and staff are welcome and face coverings will be required.