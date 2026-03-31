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Athletics Preparing for April 7 Coaches Luncheon

Graphic for April 2026 Coach Lunch
Home About News Athletics Preparing for April 7 Coaches Luncheon

Kansas Wesleyan Athletics will be hosting a Coaches Luncheon on Tuesday, April 7 starting at 11:30 a.m. at Martinelli’s in Downtown Salina. The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Luncheon Series is proudly presented by the Jeff Wells Agency of American Family Insurance.

Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased online at kwucoyotes.com/tickets, or reservations can be made by contacting the KWU Athletics Office.

Check-in and walk-up registration for the event begins at 11 a.m. with the event program starting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served family style with chop salad and Martinelli’s signature red and white pastas.

Attendees will hear updates from spring sports coaches Bill Neale (baseball), Daryl Hoelting (softball), Kyle Hiser (track and field) and Chris Snyder (flag football).

KWU staff will also introduce new coaches Aubrey Wilson (women’s volleyball), Cody Bartlow (men’s soccer) and Daryl Hoelting (softball)

Additionally, football coach Matt Middleton will give an update on spring practice.

Tickets for the Coaches Luncheon are $15 can be purchased online at www.kwucoyotes.com/tickets or reservations can be made by calling Meagan Contreras at 785-833-4561 or the athletics department at 785-833-4400. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Above release courtesy of KWU Athletics

Kansas Wesleyan University

100 E. Claflin Avenue
Salina, KS 67401

785-827-5541

Kansas Wesleyan University admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and/or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.

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