Athletics Preparing for April 7 Coaches Luncheon

Kansas Wesleyan Athletics will be hosting a Coaches Luncheon on Tuesday, April 7 starting at 11:30 a.m. at Martinelli’s in Downtown Salina. The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Luncheon Series is proudly presented by the Jeff Wells Agency of American Family Insurance.

Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased online at kwucoyotes.com/tickets, or reservations can be made by contacting the KWU Athletics Office.

Check-in and walk-up registration for the event begins at 11 a.m. with the event program starting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served family style with chop salad and Martinelli’s signature red and white pastas.

Attendees will hear updates from spring sports coaches Bill Neale (baseball), Daryl Hoelting (softball), Kyle Hiser (track and field) and Chris Snyder (flag football).

KWU staff will also introduce new coaches Aubrey Wilson (women’s volleyball), Cody Bartlow (men’s soccer) and Daryl Hoelting (softball)

Additionally, football coach Matt Middleton will give an update on spring practice.

Tickets for the Coaches Luncheon are $15 can be purchased online at www.kwucoyotes.com/tickets or reservations can be made by calling Meagan Contreras at 785-833-4561 or the athletics department at 785-833-4400. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Above release courtesy of KWU Athletics