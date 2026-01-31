Brandon Stephenson Tabbed Men’s Volleyball Coach

Story Courtesy of KWUCoyotes.com – Full Story Available by Clicking Here

Kansas Wesleyan University is pleased to announce Brandon Stephenson has been named as the men’s volleyball coach at Kansas Wesleyan.

Stephenson currently serves as a Special Education teacher and Head Volleyball Coach at Central High School in Salina, Kansas, where he designs training programs, develops curriculum, and manages a full SPED caseload.

“This season is just putting the guys together as a team and seeing what we have,” Stephenson said. “We will be focusing on ball control, being aggressive with serving, and then go fast tempo offensively, trying to hit high hands with a lot of the blockers being taller in our conference. We just have to try to be us and play our game, our style, control our controllables, and not worry about the other side at all.”

With more than 15 years of coaching experience across collegiate and high school programs.

His last collegiate stop was at Cameron University where he spent three seasons leading the Aggies.

He also has collegiate stops at Barton County Community College, Lamar Community College, Highland Community College, Trinity Valley Community College, Bethany College, and Neosho County Community College.