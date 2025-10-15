Cameron Jackson ’08, G’15 to Bring Message at Homecoming Worship

Former KWU Director of Spiritual Development Cameron Jackson ’08, G’15 returns to campus as the featured speaker for Kansas Wesleyan’s Homecoming Worship Service on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Sams Chapel. The event gets underway at 10:30 a.m. and community, alumni and students are all invited to attend.

Jackson spent four years as a campus ministry leader at KWU (2012-2016) and now returns with more than 15 years of ministry experience. Together with his wife, Stephanie, he planted The 316 Church in Wichita.

“We’re honored to welcome Cameron back to campus,” said Campus Minister Scott Jagodzinske. “He’s a truly masterful storyteller who uses his gifts to show how the good news of God’s Word can speak powerfully into everyday spaces. We look forward to the service and hope many members of the community attend!”

Beyond the pulpit, Cameron serves with the 24/7 Diversity Team and The MESH Objective, traveling nationwide to equip campus ministries. He points out, however, that his favorite titles, remain devoted husband and proud father of six.

Praise and worship will be led by KWU’s own Rise Up! Praise Band.