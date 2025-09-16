 Skip to content
Campus Readies for First Coyote Preview Day of Year

For students considering attending college, Kansas Wesleyan is offering opportunities for exploration. The university has two Coyote Preview Days scheduled this autumn, Sept. 27, during Family Weekend, and Oct. 25, during Homecoming.

These preview days begin with a 9 a.m. check-in and offer students and parents a tour of campus, a faculty Q&A, an opportunity to attend music and athletic events and lunch. Students will also get a chance to meet with activity directors and KWU staff following the lunch hour.

Sign-ups for Coyote Preview Day can be found at www.kwu.edu/admissionsevents.

Release by Skylar Nelson ’21

