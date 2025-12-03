Christmas by Candlelight Set for Sunday

Christmas by Candlelight, Kansas Wesleyan’s annual gift to the community, will be at 6 p.m. this Sunday in Sams Chapel on the KWU campus. “Light Born of Light” is the theme.

The concert includes the community, as well as being a gift, with choirs from Sacred Heart High School, Salina Central High School, Salina South High School, and Southeast of Saline performing, along with the KWU Philharmonic Choir, Wesleyan Chorale and KWU Orchestra.

Selections range from familiar folk carols to sacred hymns in Latin. One, “O Nata Lux,” is a Latin text from a 10th-century hymn that translates as “O light born of light.” As usual, the audience will be encouraged to sing along with some of the carols.

The concert will conclude with a performance by the combined choirs and the orchestra.

Since this is a gift to the community, admission is free and tickets are not required. For those who cannot attend, the event will be available on the KWU Student Media YouTube page