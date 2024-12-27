Colvin ’11 Featured in Kansas! Magazine

Tanner Colvin ’11 is making a name for himself in the arts scene in Kansas.

He and his photography are highlighted in the current issue of Kansas! Magazine, and he has started to shoot for the magazine, published quarterly by the Kansas Tourism of the Kansas Department of Commerce.

His full-time job is creative director for Vortex Global in Salina, and he has a thriving freelance photography business. He often shoots sports and events, among other things, for Kansas Wesleyan University and area high schools.

Other passions include storm chasing, wildlife and nature, and gardening, all of which he photographs, of course.

To encourage other area photographers, Colvin is a co-organizer of the Salina Photography Club and coordinated its first exhibit late this summer at The Gallery, on the Kansas Wesleyan campus.

For the past few years, Colvin has been a co-organizer for Boom! Salina Street Art and Murals. That project has brought in artists from all over the world to paint grain elevators, the sides and backs of buildings, and on sidewalks.

Colvin is a native of Salina and first began taking photographs for his high school newspaper and yearbook.

He did the same as a student at Kansas Wesleyan, then began freelancing for the university after graduation.

He was initially known in the area for time spent as a part-time photographer at the Salina Journal.

Story by Jean Kozubowski