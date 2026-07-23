Comley ’22 Joins Music Department for Upcoming Year

Katie Comley ’22 is familiar with the Kansas Wesleyan Music Department. She spent four years with the Philharmonic Choir and the Wesleyan Chorale, often as a soloist.

She’ll be the one holding the baton starting in August as the assistant professor of vocal music for this year.

Comley earned her Master of Music degree in Opera Performance from Wichita State University this spring, where she also served as a graduate teaching assistant.

She recently sang the lead role of Laurie in WSU Opera’s production of “The Tender Land” and sang the part of Sophy in Kansas Opera’s version of “Patience.”

She has earned regional awards for her solo work.

At Kansas Wesleyan, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Music Education, with a double emphasis in Voice and Piano, Comley received the Dora B. Newbanks Award for Distinction in Music and the Teacher of Promise award in 2022.

“KWU and Salina were so influential and formative for me as a student,” Comley said. “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to come back to the Coyote community and be a part of investing in the next generation of teachers and music-makers.”

At Scott City schools, where she was 7-12 choir director from 2022-24, Comley led three large choirs and two small ensembles, was music director for fall musicals, and prepared large groups, small ensembles and soloists for competitions and KMEA auditions.

KWU’s annual Christmas by Candlelight concert was one of Comley’s favorites as a student.

“Christmas by Candlelight highlights not only different groups from high schools in the community, but it’s all the ensembles,” she said in 2021 as a college senior.

“I’m so happy Katie decided to come back,” said Michelle Dolan, executive director of Music. “This is going to be a good year for singing.”

Release by Jean Kozubowski