Community Resilience Hub Announces Hurla’s Promotion to Joe Hale Chair

Alexander Hurla, the Community Resilience Hub (CRH) regenerative agriculture farm instructor, has been promoted to the Joe Hale Chair in Regenerative Agriculture, Kansas Wesleyan University announced recently. Hurla is the first to hold the position.

“We are excited to promote Alex Hurla to the Joe Hale Chair,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “His expertise and passion for Kansas, the prairie and regenerative agriculture will be invaluable to our community and our students.

“Having an endowed position dedicated to this work is testament to the belief and commitment of the Hale family. We are thankful for their support and look forward to the work that will occur as a result.”

The Joe Hale Chair in Regenerative Agriculture was established to promote innovative and sustainable agricultural practices. The position is funded by a gift from the estate of Joyce (Vanier) Hale and is named in honor of her late husband.

Hurla brings experience in regenerative farming, having worked extensively with local farmers and agricultural organizations across the state to implement eco-friendly practices that enhance soil health and productivity.

A seventh-generation Kansan, Hurla completed a course in hydroponics and is a graduate of the Rodale Institute’s Veteran Farmer Training Program, where he received additional training as a teaching fellow.

He served in the Marine Corps from 2014 to 2018, after which he earned a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University. He is pursuing a master’s degree from Wichita State University in creative writing. Hurla emphasizes the connection of agriculture and liberal arts as essential to the program.

He will oversee the Heartland Rodale Institute Farmer Training program, which will run from March through October, one growing season. The first session filled rapidly, and there is a waiting list.

For more information on CRH, visit www.kwu.edu/crh.