 Skip to content
Kansas Wesleyan University

Community Resilience Hub Hosts Kansas Local Food Summit

Home About News Community Resilience Hub Hosts Kansas Local Food Summit

About 150 people interested in producing, processing and providing local food converged on Kansas Wesleyan on July 29 and 30 for the 2025 Kansas Local Food Summit.

KWU’s Community Resilience Hub (CRH) co-hosted the two-day event coordinated by K-State Research and Extension’s Center for Sustainable Agriculture and Alternative Crops.

Workshops covered such topics as local grocery stories, working with family farms, farming diverse crops and finding a market, providing food in food deserts, and building collaborative relationships. Emily Lysen, from Lawrence Farmers Market, dressed as a tomato to demonstrate how she interested children in eating vegetables.

Dr. Dawn Thilmany, from Colorado State University, delivered the keynote address, “Navigating Local and Regional Food Systems in Dynamic Times,” about economic development options for rural America.

Locally produced food is fresher, tastes better and is better environmentally, said Sabrina Rosario, CRH director. Despite being a major producer of beef and wheat, 90% of the food Kansans eat is brought in from out of state.

  • Woman at podium speaking

Story and photos by Jean Kozubowski

Community Resilience Hub Back to Community Resilience Hub
Kansas Wesleyan University

100 E. Claflin Avenue
Salina, KS 67401

785-827-5541

Kansas Wesleyan University admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and/or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.

© 2025 Kansas Wesleyan University