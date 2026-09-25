Community Resilience Hub Launches Audio Update

KWU’s Community Resilience Hub has launched a biweekly audio update, which will appear on KWU social media outlets and the university web site approximately every two weeks. In it, you’ll hear updates from the Rodale Institute Farmer Training Program (RIFT) and CRH’s other initiatives and projects. That includes its new program to connect local farmers and buyers, and provide an improved, central marketplace for the purchase of goods. Listen to the update by clicking on the link below.

CRH Audio Update – Volume 1 – Published to Social Media Sept. 24, 2026