Conyers Exhibit to Open This Week at KWU

Nationally recognized artist Wayne Conyers’ exhibit “Whimsically Serious: Concepts as Subject Matter” will open Friday, Sept. 25, at The Gallery in Sams Hall of Fine Arts on the Kansas Wesleyan campus.

A reception for Conyers will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, with remarks at 5:30.

“My work morphs personal concepts with elements of humor,” Conyers said. “All paintings begin with a concept, and they all have a story to tell.”

Concepts are personal but also refer to the fields of quantum mechanics and physics.

Amusement, whimsey and humor are intentionally present in his work.

“When viewers take the time to look at my paintings closely, read the titles, then crack a smile or smirk, maybe even laugh a little, I know that I have connected with them,” Conyers said.

A former professor of art — 35 years at McPherson College — Conyers has worked in several mediums, but most recently has settled on watercolor to produce the images he desires.

The show will close Oct. 23.

The Gallery is open 7:30 a.m.–7 p.m. weekdays and noon–6 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free and the public is encouraged to attend.