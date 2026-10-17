CRH Reflects on Graduated Class

CRH’s James Bowden sat down this past week to reflect on the recently graduated RIFT cohort and share that recruitment for next year was underway. Learn about the latest from the CRH by clicking the link below.
100 E. Claflin Avenue
Salina, KS 67401
Kansas Wesleyan University admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and/or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.