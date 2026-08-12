Fall Music Concert Slate Revealed

Kansas Wesleyan will celebrate its weekend events with music, lots of music, this fall semester.

The Philharmonic Choir, Wesleyan Chorale, and String, Wind, Percussion and Jazz ensembles all will perform for Family Weekend on Sept. 18 and Homecoming on Oct. 16.

The Homecoming collage concert on Oct. 16 will include the induction of three members into the Music Hall of Fame. This year’s class includes Beverly Salmon ’57, Dr. Donald Donaldson ’60 and Jake Montoya ’05. Montoya directs the KWU Jazz Ensemble, one of the groups performing that evening.

For the holidays, the ensembles are featured in their own concerts. The Percussion Ensemble will present its holiday concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 in Sams Chapel. The Wind and Jazz Ensemble holiday concert will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 22, also in Sams Chapel.

The holiday series — and semester finale— will be Christmas by Candlelight, KWU’s annual gift to the community, featuring the Philharmonic Choir, Wesleyan Chorale, musicians from the other ensembles, and choirs from regional high schools. It will start at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 in Sams Chapel, and this year’s theme is “Beautiful Savior.”

All the concerts are free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Release by Jean Kozubowski