Gallery Show Offers Unique Opportunity for Holiday Giving

The KWU Art and Design Program invites the community to its first “300” exhibit and fundraiser, a showcase of regional artwork. Every piece in the exhibit is limited to no larger than 300 square inches and is priced less than $300.

The exhibit, which opened this week in The Gallery on the Kansas Wesleyan campus, features nearly 150 works of art from more than 30 regional artists, including alumni, faculty and students. Artwork includes ceramics, photographs, mixed media, painting, drawing, fiber and jewelry.

This exhibit is both a gallery show and a fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting the artists and the KWU Art and Design program. Whether you’re searching for a meaningful holiday gift or looking for something for yourself, the “300” exhibit offers a unique opportunity to discover original artwork while supporting regional arts, said Lori Wright, KWU associate professor of Art and director of the Art and Design program.

This exhibit will conclude with a public reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Work can be reserved during the exhibit and picked up at the event.

“Selling work directly off the wall in real time is fairly rare in gallery settings, so this is a unique opportunity for visitors to purchase artwork and take it home immediately,” Wright said. “We will have students available to wrap purchased artwork, making it easy for guests to leave with holiday-ready gifts.”

Guests at the reception also can enjoy a hot chocolate bar, holiday treats, cash bar and live music from the KWU Music Department.

The Gallery, in Sams Hall of Fine Arts, is open 7:30 a.m.–7 p.m. weekdays and noon–6 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Release by Jean Kozubowski