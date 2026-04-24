Jazz and Wind Ensembles to Offer Varied Program

Kansas Wesleyan musicians will show their range and versatility in an upcoming concert featuring the university’s Wind and Jazz Ensembles. The event will start at 7 p.m. April 28 in Sams Chapel on the campus.

Some students will play in both programs. Wind Ensemble selections will include dances, meditative pieces and one inspired by the sacrifices of four chaplains in World War II.

The Jazz Ensemble program will, of course, swing, because “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing),” is one of the selections. Audiences are guaranteed to leave “Feeling Good,” also on the program.

The concert is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Release by Jean Kozubowski