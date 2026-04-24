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Kansas Wesleyan University

Jazz and Wind Ensembles to Offer Varied Program

Band members playing saxophones
Home About News Jazz and Wind Ensembles to Offer Varied Program

Kansas Wesleyan musicians will show their range and versatility in an upcoming concert featuring the university’s Wind and Jazz Ensembles. The event will start at 7 p.m. April 28 in Sams Chapel on the campus.

Some students will play in both programs. Wind Ensemble selections will include dances, meditative pieces and one inspired by the sacrifices of four chaplains in World War II.

The Jazz Ensemble program will, of course, swing, because “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing),” is one of the selections. Audiences are guaranteed to leave “Feeling Good,” also on the program.

The concert is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Release by Jean Kozubowski

Kansas Wesleyan University

100 E. Claflin Avenue
Salina, KS 67401

785-827-5541

Kansas Wesleyan University admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and/or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.

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