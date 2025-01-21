Kansas Court of Appeals to Hear Oral Argument at Kansas Wesleyan University

The below release is courtesy of the Kansas Court of Appeals. Please email Lisa Taylor ([email protected]), public information officer, with questions or if you plan to cover the event. Please email KWU’s Brad Salois ([email protected]) if you are a member of the media and plan to stay after for the question and answer session.

A three-judge panel from the Kansas Court of Appeals will hear oral argument Tuesday, February 4, at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina. The public is invited to attend.

The panel will hear three cases starting at 9 a.m. in Sams Chapel in the Hall of the Pioneers on the university campus.

Judge Angela Coble will serve as the presiding judge for the docket. She will be joined by Judges Kim Schroeder and Lesley Ann Isherwood to hear three cases. Afterward, the judges will be available to answer questions from students, faculty and the public about the judicial branch, court procedures, the role of judges, the legal profession and other related matters.

“One of my favorite parts of being a member of the Court of Appeals is that we are a traveling court,” Coble said. “This means we hear cases all across our great state, and actually bring our judicial branch to the people and students of Kansas.”

Coble is a Salina resident and graduate of Kansas Wesleyan University.