 Skip to content
Kansas Wesleyan University

Kansas Farmers Union Honors Dr. Wes Jackson ‘58 with Service Award

Man speaking into microphone
Home About News Kansas Farmers Union Honors Dr. Wes Jackson ‘58 with Service Award

The Kansas Farmers Union honored Dr. Wes Jackson with its 2025 Linda Hessman Lifetime Achievement Award for Service to Rural Kansas at its 118th anniversary convention earlier this winter

Jackson, a prominent environmentalist and plant geneticist, is a 1958 graduate of Kansas Wesleyan, former faculty member and faculty emeritus. A co-founder of The Land Institute in Salina, he is known for his work on developing perennial crops, such as Kernza, a perennial wheat.

“This is a way to honor him for the work he has done and continues to do,” said Nick Levandofsky, executive director of Kansas Farmers Union.

The award is named for the late Linda Hessman, a longtime board member of Kansas Farmers Union.

The honor is the latest in a list of state, national and international awards. The author of several books, his most recent is “An Inconvenient Apocalypse,” written with Robert Jensen.

Jackson was the subject of a 2025 feature-length documentary “Prairie Prophecy.”

Release by Jean Kozubowski
Photo provided by Kansas Farmers Union

Kansas Wesleyan University

100 E. Claflin Avenue
Salina, KS 67401

785-827-5541

Kansas Wesleyan University admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and/or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.

© 2026 Kansas Wesleyan University