Kansas Wesleyan to Celebrate Arbor Day on Wednesday

Kansas Wesleyan will celebrate Arbor Day Wednesday, April 23, with its seventh annual Arbor Day tree planting ceremony on campus. The university will plant a pair of trees during an event that begins at the Outdoor Living Room at 1 p.m., and the public is invited to participate.

Students, faculty and staff of KWU, and City of Salina Parks and Forestry workers will assist with the planting. The event will allow KWU to be eligible for Tree Campus Higher Education recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation, an honor the university has received for six consecutive years prior to 2025.

The KWU Tree Advisory Committee, composed of students, community members and faculty, has worked for the past seven years to create, update and maintain an inventory of the more than 230 trees on campus.

For more information on the Arbor Day Foundation, visit www.arborday.org.