Kansas Wesleyan to host Coaches Corner on November 3 at The Library

Kansas Wesleyan Athletics will host a Coaches Corner on Monday, November 3, at The Library on Santa Fe, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Corner series is proudly presented by the Jeff Wells Agency of American Family Insurance.

Fans of the Coyotes will have the chance to hear updates from the fall sport coaches and from the bowling and basketball coaches about their newly started seasons.

In the first half of the Coaches Corner, Coyote supporters will be able to hear from men’s soccer coach Ryan Palmbaum, football coach Matt Middleton and cross country coach Garrett Young to talk about their seasons that are wrapping up. First-year women’s basketball coach Harper Taylor will also speak about her team’s start to the season.

In the second half of the Coaches Corner, bowling coach Herb Halinski will talk about the start to the season for the Coyotes, along with men’s basketball coach Jordan Murdock. Women’s volleyball coach Jessica Biegert and women’s soccer coach Joe Schwartz will talk about their teams’ late season push to improve positioning in the KCAC postseason.

