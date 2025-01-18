Kansas Wesleyan to Host First Responder Wellness Conference

Kansas Wesleyan will host a first responder wellness conference, one of the first of its kind in Kansas, on Thursday, Feb. 13. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and will be held in Fitzpatrick Auditorium on the KWU campus.

“The idea of first responder wellness is very important,” said Professor Kelly (Hopkins) Moore, program director of Social Work and one of the event’s lead organizers. “We hope this brings a new awareness to the challenges faced by these brave individuals on an everyday basis.”

Topics that will be covered include spiritual care for first responders, the value of continuing education for officers, support after a line-of-duty death, and general wellness. Speakers from the Kansas Concerns of Police Survivors, Salina Police Department and Kansas Wesleyan will be on hand.

There is a $20 suggested donation for a provided lunch and relevant books, but no registration fee is required.

For more information, please refer to the event’s flyer or visit www.kwu.edu/firstresponders to pre-register. Registration may also take place at the door.